Advertisement

Chiefs announce signing of draft picks, including two first-rounders

Washington's Trent McDuffie encourages fans in the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Washington's Trent McDuffie encourages fans in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Cal Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 28-14. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs on Friday announced that they signed seven of their 2022 NFL Draft picks.

The signings include first-round draft picks Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis.

McDuffie was the Chiefs’ first pick of this year’s draft. A defensive back out of Washington, the Chiefs traded up with the New England Patriots to acquire him.

Kansas City then selected Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis with their second first-round pick.

Full signings:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File.
Belton police chief says some systems were impacted by malware
Lionel L. Bolton.
Man charged in April 12 shooting outside Family Dollar in KC
A Kansas City woman was able to avoid being seriously injured when her apartment ceiling came...
Woman wakes up under debris after her apartment ceiling crashes down
Generic.
KC Water explains why tap water might taste, smell different