Chiefs announce signing of draft picks, including two first-rounders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs on Friday announced that they signed seven of their 2022 NFL Draft picks.

The signings include first-round draft picks Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis.

McDuffie was the Chiefs’ first pick of this year’s draft. A defensive back out of Washington, the Chiefs traded up with the New England Patriots to acquire him.

Kansas City then selected Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis with their second first-round pick.

Full signings:

DB Bryan Cook

DB Nazeeh Johnson

DE George Karlaftis

T Darian Kinnard

DB Trent McDuffie

RB Isiah Pacheco

G Mike Caliendo

LB Jack Cochrane

QB Dustin Crum

RB Jerrion Ealy

RB Tayon Fleet-Davis

DB Nasir Greer

TE Kehinde Oginni

T Gene Pryor

LB Mike Rose

