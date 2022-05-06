Chiefs announce signing of draft picks, including two first-rounders
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs on Friday announced that they signed seven of their 2022 NFL Draft picks.
The signings include first-round draft picks Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis.
McDuffie was the Chiefs’ first pick of this year’s draft. A defensive back out of Washington, the Chiefs traded up with the New England Patriots to acquire him.
Kansas City then selected Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis with their second first-round pick.
Full signings:
