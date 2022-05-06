Big police presence in Westport after shooting call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police blocked off an area of Westport following a shooting call early Friday morning.

Officers around 1 a.m. blocked off Westport Road and Mill Street for several hours. The Kansas City Police Department isn’t saying exactly what happened, but the large police presence happened after a shooting call near Wornall Road and Mill Street. Officers shortly afterward were also called to a location near the World Market.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was hit and how severe any injury or injuries may be.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

