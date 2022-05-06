Advertisement

Big police presence in Westport after shooting call

By Shain Bergan
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police blocked off an area of Westport following a shooting call early Friday morning.

Officers around 1 a.m. blocked off Westport Road and Mill Street for several hours. The Kansas City Police Department isn’t saying exactly what happened, but the large police presence happened after a shooting call near Wornall Road and Mill Street. Officers shortly afterward were also called to a location near the World Market.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was hit and how severe any injury or injuries may be.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

There was a big police presence in Westport overnight following a shooting call.
Big police presence in Westport overnight
Generic image.
Authorities to investigate Thursday night church fire in KCMO
Police in Grandview are trying to catch a man who reportedly lured a child from a park Thursday...
Grandview police warn of sexual predator luring preteen from area park
“They are coming at broad daylight,” Pawn World's co-owner said. “Look at the traffic that...
Grandview business owners offering reward after early morning smash-and-grab burglary