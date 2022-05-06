Belton police chief says some systems were impacted by malware

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Belton Police Department says some of their systems were impacted by malware.

“We determined that certain systems in our network have been encrypted by malware that prevents the police department from accessing files stored on them and other services used by employees,” Belton Police Chief Scott Lyons said.

“We immediately isolated and disconnected those systems from the network as a precaution, notified the FBI and launched an investigation with the assistance of a forensic firm,” he said.

“The police department has restored its operational capability with respect to these systems,” a statement from the police department said.

Chief Lyons said that, although it appears all of the systems involved contained information that is already a matter of public record, they are putting in extensive work to identify anyone whose data might have been involved.

“If any individual’s personal information is identified through the investigation, we will provide notice and identity monitoring service to those individuals in accordance with applicable law,” he said.

The statement adds, “The police department is looking at all opportunities to further enhance its existing security.”

