Advertisement

Belton police chief says some systems were impacted by malware

File.
File.(Gray TV)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Belton Police Department says some of their systems were impacted by malware.

“We determined that certain systems in our network have been encrypted by malware that prevents the police department from accessing files stored on them and other services used by employees,” Belton Police Chief Scott Lyons said.

“We immediately isolated and disconnected those systems from the network as a precaution, notified the FBI and launched an investigation with the assistance of a forensic firm,” he said.

“The police department has restored its operational capability with respect to these systems,” a statement from the police department said.

Chief Lyons said that, although it appears all of the systems involved contained information that is already a matter of public record, they are putting in extensive work to identify anyone whose data might have been involved.

“If any individual’s personal information is identified through the investigation, we will provide notice and identity monitoring service to those individuals in accordance with applicable law,” he said.

The statement adds, “The police department is looking at all opportunities to further enhance its existing security.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Washington's Trent McDuffie encourages fans in the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Chiefs announce signing of draft picks, including two first-rounders
Lionel L. Bolton.
Man charged in April 12 shooting outside Family Dollar in KC
A Kansas City woman was able to avoid being seriously injured when her apartment ceiling came...
Woman wakes up under debris after her apartment ceiling crashes down
Generic.
KC Water explains why tap water might taste, smell different