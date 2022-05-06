Authorities to investigate Thursday night church fire in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation will be conducted following a fire at a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Thursday night.

The fire department was called to what appears to be Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in the area of E. 34th Street and Hardesty Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

There was heavy black smoke coming from what the battalion chief described as a functioning church in a beautiful building with stained glass.

The doors were locked, so firefighters had to cut their way through some chains to get in.

The battalion chief said it appears that the two-alarm fire started in the basement, went through the middle of the building and up under the stage, then progressed into the baptismal area. After that, it went up an outer wall.

The outside of the building sustained some damage, but the structure is sound.

The building has extensive water, smoke and fire damage on the inside, however.

There is nothing about the fire that immediately sticks out as suspicious, but the authorities will be conducting a thorough investigation. Due to the fact the building is a church, the fire department’s own investigators will be joined by the police’s bomb and arson unit, as well as ATF.

No one was injured due to the fire.

