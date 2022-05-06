Advertisement

Authorities engaged in standoff with suspect in Mission

By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities are currently engaged in a standoff with a suspect at what appears to be Foxfire Apartments in Mission, Kansas.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says they were trying to serve a warrant in the area of W. 51st Street and Glenwood Street just before 11 a.m. when the suspect refused to come out.

That person then barricaded themselves inside their apartment.

The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team there in the hopes that the person will peacefully come outside. They do not know if the suspect is armed, but that is why SERT’s tactical officers are there.

They don’t think anyone else is inside they apartment.

The sheriff’s office says they will evacuate residents or tell them to shelter in place as needed during this incident.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. This is a developing situation.

