3 shot at Westport bar early Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three people were shot early Friday morning while at a Westport bar, as the area was shut down for several hours.

Officers responded at 12:34 a.m. to Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar near Mill Street and 42nd Street in Kansas City in response to a shooting. Police said an unknown suspect fired shots at the bar from the World Market parking lot, striking three people.

A man who was standing outside the bar suffered critical injuries. Another man nearby suffered serious injuries, while a woman standing inside the bar who was shot was treated and released at the scene for a graze wound.

Kansas City police blocked off the area for several hours. No suspect description has been given.

