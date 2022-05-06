Advertisement

3 shot at Westport bar early Friday morning

By Shain Bergan
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three people were shot early Friday morning while at a Westport bar, as the area was shut down for several hours.

Officers responded at 12:34 a.m. to Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar near Mill Street and 42nd Street in Kansas City in response to a shooting. Police said an unknown suspect fired shots at the bar from the World Market parking lot, striking three people.

A man who was standing outside the bar suffered critical injuries. Another man nearby suffered serious injuries, while a woman standing inside the bar who was shot was treated and released at the scene for a graze wound.

Kansas City police blocked off the area for several hours. No suspect description has been given.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

There was a big police presence in Westport overnight following a shooting call.
Big police presence in Westport overnight
Generic image.
Authorities to investigate Thursday night church fire in KCMO
Police in Grandview are trying to catch a man who reportedly lured a child from a park Thursday...
Grandview police warn of sexual predator luring preteen from area park
“They are coming at broad daylight,” Pawn World's co-owner said. “Look at the traffic that...
Grandview business owners offering reward after early morning smash-and-grab burglary