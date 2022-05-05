VIDEO: Andover Schools District releases surveillance video of EF-3 tornado

ANDOVER, KS (KCTV) -- The Andover Public Schools district just released this surveillance video of last Friday’s EF-3 tornado that damaged Prairie Creek Elementary School.

There was no loss of life from the storm itself.

“We are so fortunate there were no students in the building at the time,” the district said. “We continue to be grateful to our amazing staff, parents, community and all of those who have reached out offering help.”

Here’s a look:

