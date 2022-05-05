Advertisement

VIDEO: Andover Schools District releases surveillance video of EF-3 tornado

The Andover Public Schools district just released this surveillance video of last Friday’s EF-3 tornado that damaged Prairie Creek Elementary School.(Andover)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANDOVER, KS (KCTV) -- The Andover Public Schools district just released this surveillance video of last Friday’s EF-3 tornado that damaged Prairie Creek Elementary School.

There was no loss of life from the storm itself.

“We are so fortunate there were no students in the building at the time,” the district said. “We continue to be grateful to our amazing staff, parents, community and all of those who have reached out offering help.”

Here’s a look:

