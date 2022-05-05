Residents recall last night’s deadly police-involved shooting

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People in a Platte City neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief after a deadly police-involved shooting.

It all started when police tracked down a murder suspect that turned into a high-speed chase. The chase ended in the area of 132nd and Ridgeview Drive, where the manhunt went down right in Jessica Mitchell’s backyard.

" I did not open the blinds, I did not take a look at anything,” said Jessica.

Jessica and her family hid inside as the chaos went on outside.

“Then a second cop came to our door pounding on our door telling us to evacuate,” said Jessica.

It was just in time. The suspect ended up hiding under a trampoline next door, then ended up in Jessica’s yard where police confronted him and shot him dead.

“We left and we stayed away from our house and then I came back by myself around 6 and spoke to the Sheriff,” said Jessica.T

Jessica learned who police were after, a dangerous murder suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at Sammy’s Tavern in Kansas City, Kansas on Sunday.

Kansas City, Kansas police identified the suspect as 26-year old Mekiah Harris. Police said Harris is behind the triple shooting at the bar. One person died and two others were injured.

On Tuesday evening after police spotted Harris in his car. Harris then led officers on a high speed chase, reaching speeds more than 100 miles per hour in between Missouri and Kansas, crossing back into Missouri again.

At one point, investigators said Harris even drove in the wrong direction on I-435.

After stop sticks were deployed Harris crashed near Platte City. He ran into Jessica’s neighborhood, hiding in the wooded area and between homes.

Jessica shared a picture with KCTV 5 of the scene where police fatally shot Harris, as he hid under a trampoline, armed with a gun.

“I have a 6 year old daughter, it’s extremely hard seeing the fear in her face and her body shaking,” said Jessica.

Those terrifying moments are now over and Jessica’s thankful for the return to safety and healing.

“I spoke with the cop and he was like we’re lucky we got him because if not it would have been a lot worse,” said Jessica. “Now, it’s deep breath in. We’re going to make it and we’ll be ok.”

No police officers were injured and the shooting is under investigation.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, they are reviewing evidence, including aerial and body camera footage taken Tuesday night.

Harris has a previous criminal record involving several cases of theft and DUI.

