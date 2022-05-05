Prairie Village police find sizable bag of weed, scale during traffic stop

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) -- “Officers never know what they will find during a traffic stop,” the Prairie Village Police Department said in a post about marijuana that was found in someone’s vehicle.

According to the police, the driver was pulled over for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, 3/4 of a pound of marijuana and a scale were found in the person’s vehicle.

No further details are available at this time.

