Prairie Village police find sizable bag of weed, scale during traffic stop

"This 3/4 lb of marijuana and a scale were recovered today after the driver was stopped for a traffic violation," the Prairie Village Police Department said.(The Prairie Village Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) -- “Officers never know what they will find during a traffic stop,” the Prairie Village Police Department said in a post about marijuana that was found in someone’s vehicle.

According to the police, the driver was pulled over for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, 3/4 of a pound of marijuana and a scale were found in the person’s vehicle.

Posted by Prairie Village Police Department on Thursday, May 5, 2022

No further details are available at this time.

