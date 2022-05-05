Prairie Village police find sizable bag of weed, scale during traffic stop
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) -- “Officers never know what they will find during a traffic stop,” the Prairie Village Police Department said in a post about marijuana that was found in someone’s vehicle.
According to the police, the driver was pulled over for a traffic violation.
During the traffic stop, 3/4 of a pound of marijuana and a scale were found in the person’s vehicle.
No further details are available at this time.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.