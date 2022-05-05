Police radio traffic highlights tense moments leading up to police shooting in Platte City

PLATTE CITY, KS (KCTV) – The specifics on what prompted personnel with two law enforcement agencies to shoot and kill a murder suspect Tuesday night likely won’t be revealed until a lengthy investigation is completed.

However, much of it was captured by emergency scanner app Broadcastify, painting a palpably tense picture.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police identified the man killed shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in Platte City as 26-year-old Mekiah D. Harris. On Tuesday morning, a department spokeswoman said Wyandotte County issued a warrant for his arrest in a triple shooting over the weekend at a tavern that killed one person and hospitalized two others.

The Platte County sheriff said the deadly standoff began as a traffic stop when Kansas City Police spotted the SUV Harris was driving. It takes nearly 1.5 hours from the moment that happens to the moment shots are fired. In between, officers can be heard talking about being “exposed” with no “cover” during the sudden standoff in a residential neighborhood.

Related radio traffic seems to begin at 9:32 p.m.

9:32:04 p.m.:

“Black Chevy Suburban. Suspect in a homicide. Kansas City, Kansas.”

For 31 minutes, officers come on the radio regularly giving their location, estimated speeds, how heavy traffic is and whether other drivers are yielding. The first location given is along Westport Road. The chase moves into Kansas. A supervisor authorizes additional units due to the “nature of the dangerous subject.”

The chase moves onto I-35 and then eventually onto I-435 northbound in the southbound lanes. At times, speeds reach 100 mph. Traffic is light. As they get further north someone remarks that traffic is getting heavier. They need to perform a maneuver to get the Suburban stopped.

10:03:03 p.m.:

“He just crashed out at the guardrail and he’s running westbound through the field, guys.”

A voice in the police chopper describes him moving and updates his location; through a back yard, into a front yard, slowing down to a walk.

10:04:41 p.m.:

“13310 not sure the street. Black male, green jacket, gray sweats with a white pinstripe. Has a black handgun in his right hand.”

He’s described as standing in a tree line, the gun still in his hands. Then comes radio traffic that appears to be from someone on the ground. Multiple voices come on, from the ground and above.

10:06:37 p.m.:

“We have no cover. We’re just body blocking right now.”

10:07:21 p.m.:

“We’re still giving commands. Still got the gun in his right hand.”

10:08:10 p.m.:

“Everybody out here, distance and cover. If you are Missouri or KSHP, back up a bit and let’s give him some room.”

10:08:34 p.m.:

“This guy is pacing back and forth.”

10:09:43 p.m.:

“Everybody stay off the radio. He keeps talking about how he’s going to shoot us.”

It was happening in Jessica Mitchell’s backyard. Her children were home with her. Police began knocking on doors, telling people to take cover.

“He saw the fear in my eyes and said, ‘Ma’am you’re going to be ok. We’ve got this,’” Mitchell told us.

Meanwhile, other officers are trying to keep the suspect calm.

10:10:52 p.m.:

“He’s walking back into the woods, so K9, if you’re on your way, let’s get a good perimeter. If he walks back through those woods, let’s not push him.”

10:15:11 p.m.:

“We need rifles. We need… cover. He’s starting to make threats. He’s dropping his coat. He just made a threat that he’s going to shoot.”

10:15:23 p.m.:

“Looks like he’s trying to talk himself into it. We need long guns. We don’t have good cover out here.”

10:15:45 p.m.:

“He’s still taking his clothes off with a gun in his hand. Threatening that he’s going to shoot all of us.”

People start radioing in with rifles and shields to deliver. The back and forth continues for more than half an hour.

10:51:16 p.m.:

“He’s starting to get emotional, crying and wiping tears away. Looks like he’s a little more volatile.”

Seconds later, word comes that a negotiator is close.

10:51:38 p.m.:

“I’m having a negotiator come straight to you.”

In the moment of silence that followed that, the Broadcastify scanner scans to an unrelated call. Two minutes later, come the following words interrupted by the sound of two gunshots.

10:53:33 p.m.:

“Okay, he just switched the gun in the other hand.” (sound of gunshots)

The Platte County Sheriff, who is leading the shooting investigation, said multiple personnel from both the Kansas City Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol fired those shots. He said Platte County Sheriff’s Office deputies were present but did not fire.

He wouldn’t give any further detail about those final seconds, saying he wants to thoroughly review their evidence first. That evidence includes body camera footage and possibly chopper footage.

Broadcastify scans multiple radio channels from multiple agencies simultaneously. It’s not possible to hear everything on the multiple radio channels going at once, so that’s not so much evidence as much as it is a series of snapshots.

