Police investigating after man is shot on I-49, northbound lanes closed
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating a shooting on I-49 in the area of I-470, which happened just before noon.
One man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting.
The police believe the man was shot while driving on the highway.
Northbound I-49 is closed at Red Bridge Road as a result. There is currently no estimated clearance time.
