Police investigating after man is shot on I-49, northbound lanes closed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating a shooting on I-49 in the area of I-470, which happened just before noon.

One man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

The police believe the man was shot while driving on the highway.

Northbound I-49 is closed at Red Bridge Road as a result. There is currently no estimated clearance time.

