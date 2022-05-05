Advertisement

Police investigating after man is shot on I-49, northbound lanes closed

The authorities are investigating after a man was shot on I-49 today.
The authorities are investigating after a man was shot on I-49 today.(KC Scout)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating a shooting on I-49 in the area of I-470, which happened just before noon.

One man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

The police believe the man was shot while driving on the highway.

Northbound I-49 is closed at Red Bridge Road as a result. There is currently no estimated clearance time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A fatal crash has closed one lane of northbound U.S. 69 Highway.
Fatal crash closes lane of 69 Highway in southern Overland Park
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
‘Honey, he’s home,’ Saints tweet, making Tyrann Mathieu signing official
American Royal Rodeo begins Thursday night.
American Royal Rodeo back in the saddle after 2 years off
American Royal Rodeo begins Thursday night.
American Royal Rodeo back in the saddle after two years off