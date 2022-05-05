On National Day of Prayer, leaders in KC ask for peace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Community and city leaders are depending on the power of prayer to heal from violent crime surging in the KC metro.

They held a prayer vigil on this National Day of Prayer. For an hour and a half, people gathered at the J.C. Nichols fountain and bowed their heads in worship.

“What our country needs is for everybody to pray,” said Denise McCrainey. “We need a healing in this land.”

McCrainey said it is a land plagued with the pandemic, war and more.

“I know there’s a God that can turn it all around,” said Denise.

Leading the path to healing at Thursday’s service was Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“There are a lot of challenges - COVID, crime, economy, homelessness - but we know it will get better,” said Lucas.

The mayor said the number one challenge facing Kansas City is violent crime. Lucas, who grew up in KC, said he prays about it every day.

“We’ve had a murder problem for my whole life,” he said. “It is something that needs to change.”

He said change begins at the community level through events like the prayer vigil.

“It links our problems with potential solutions,” the mayor said. “The best solutions are the people of our city. We need to invest in them and make sure they’re supported.”

As mayor, Lucas said he’s had endless discussions about finding a solution. That included everything from defunding/refunding the police, to increasing and decreasing budgets. He said fighting crime and taking back our streets lies in the hands of the community.

“The best prevention is a community that looks out for each other, that supports each other, that has good foundations and good principles,” said Lucas.

Adding to that, the power of prayer.

“Things do get better and you need to have faith in it,” said Lucas.

“God will answer prayers,” said McCrainey. “Everything is in the power of prayer.”

About 30 people attended the prayer service, including 10 faith leaders from churches throughout the Kansas City area.

