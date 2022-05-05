Advertisement

Man shot and killed on front porch in Kansas City

By Shain Bergan
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was found shot and killed on a home’s front porch early Thursday morning after police responded to a shots fired call in Kansas City.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to a home on Olive Street near East 38th Street on a call of a sound of shots in the area. When police got to the home, they found a man shot and killed on the front porch. Emergency medical crews also responded, and they pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Crime scene personnel processed the scene, and detectives are canvassing for evidence and any potential eyewitnesses. Right now, there is no suspect description.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about this homicide to contact them at 816-234-5043. Or they can call the TIPS Hotline and remain anonymous, at 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

