Man charged after trying to set 1-year-old on fire, sheriff says

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WHAM/WSTM) - Authorities in New York arrested a man who allegedly attempted to set a 1-year-old child on fire. During the investigation, officers found another child injured at the scene.

Jamie Avery Jr., a 28-year-old truck driver from Florida, is charged with attempted murder, arson and more. The victims in the case are a 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

“We definitely are touched by these types of cases, and it definitely hits home for those that have children,” said Lt. Timothy Thompson of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Avery and a second suspect tried to set the 1-year-old on fire Tuesday morning at a truck stop just off the thruway in Tyre, New York. They allegedly poured a flammable liquid on the child.

“Luckily, the two were unsuccessful,” said Seneca County Sheriff W. Timothy Luce.

Deputies later found the 4-year-old with head injuries in the cab of Avery’s tractor-trailer. He was taken to the hospital.

Both children are expected to make full recoveries.

A suspicious device was also discovered in a bathroom, prompting the bomb squad to respond. The device turned out to be a replica, not a real explosive.

Many questions remain in the case, including motive and the relationship between Avery and the children.

“We believe there is a parental relationship, but we haven’t fully determined that yet,” said Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz.

It is anticipated the second suspect will face charges in the near future. Additional charges for both suspects could come from further investigation.

