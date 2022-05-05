Lenexa police warn public of tech support scam

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department is warning the public about a tech support scam that two senior citizens have already fallen for.

They said those two people were led to believe there was a problem with their computer and they called a phone number that was listed on the pop-up. It claimed to be for tech support.

Then, scammers directed them to send money to an account that was supposedly “secure” until the “problem” was resolved. They claim that the victims would get their money back. Well, one person ultimately lost $25,000 (bitcoin kiosk deposit and Lowe’s gift cards) and another lost $5,000 (bitcoin kiosk deposit).

So, how do you keep an eye out for this scam?

According to the police, it involves a computer pop-up that appears to come from Microsoft but is fake. A screenshot shows the pop-up has some stolen Microsoft logos on it to make it look legitimate. For your reference only, it includes some of the following sentences/lies:

VIRUS ALERT FROM MICROSOFT This computer is BLOCKED Do not close this window and restart your computer Your computer’s registration is Blocked Why we blocked your computer? The window’s registration ... is illegal. Windows Support Alert Your System Detected Some Unusual Activity. It might harm your computer data and track your financial activities. Please report this activity to +1-877...

Again, the messages quoted above are not true and are part of the scam.

The Lenexa police said, “If you believe your computer has been infected with a virus or has some other problem, NEVER send money to unknown persons who claim to help. Visit a local computer repair store or consult a friend or relative who could assist. But please do not send money, gift cards, or provide personal financial information such as bank account info.”

“Also, have a conversation with elderly loved ones about these kinds of financial scams as they are often the group most targeted,” the police added.

