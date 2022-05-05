Advertisement

KCPD investigating shooting, crash along 55th Street

By Abby Dodge and Zoe Brown
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting and nearby crash that essentially happened along E. 55th Street.

Investigators are still pouring over the scene near E. 55th Street and Myrtle Avenue. An entire residential block is taped off as a result.

A woman who showed up at the scene and picked up her child said that her son was home when another person was shot. That appears to be the home police are looking at now.

Meanwhile, there is another scene just a few blocks away - to the west - at E. 55th Street and Swope Parkway. The crashed cars appear to have ended up in the lawn of a white house that has big columns on the front.

We have asked the police if the car crash scene is related to the scene off Myrtle.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

This is the scene of the crash. Police are working to determine if it is related to a nearby...
This is the scene of the crash. Police are working to determine if it is related to a nearby shooting.(KCTV5 News)

