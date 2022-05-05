Jury finds Lawrence man guilty of engaging in sexual conduct with girls who lived with him

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A jury has found a Lawrence man guilty of engaging in sexual conduct with girls who were under his care and lived in his home.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Timothy Glen Martins was found guilty of four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

The charges stemmed from incidents that happened from 2012 through 2017.

“These brave survivors of sexual assault made their voices heard,” the district attorney said. “Today, they finally got to see the perpetrator held accountable for these heinous acts.”

Martins is set to be sentenced on June 23.

When it comes to one of the convictions of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years. The district attorney’s office said that is due to the child being under the age of 14 at the time of the incident.

He faces a sentence of 55-247 months for one of the other convictions for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, as well as sentences of 38-172 months for the remaining two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Plus, depending on his criminal history score, he faces a sentence of 31-136 months for the conviction of indecent liberties with a child. That information comes from the district attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.