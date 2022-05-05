JCDHE clinic in Mission to reopen May 9 after closing during pandemic

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment says their walk-in clinic in Mission will be opening again on May 9.

Walk-in services include STI testing and treatment, contraception services, pregnancy tests, and immunizations (including those against COVID).

“Vaccinations for just COVID-19 will no longer be offered on Tuesdays until 6:30 p.m.,” the health department said.

The clinic is located at 6000 Lamar Ave.

It will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. however, they will be closed from noon to 12-:30 p.m. for lunch and last check-ins are at 3 p.m.

“We are pleased to offer these services again to our clients in northern Johnson County,” says JCDHE Director Sanmi Areola. “Reopening the Mission clinic four days a week means we can increase the number of people we serve, as we continue to work towards becoming a healthier community.”

Before the pandemic, the Mission clinic was only open two days a week. Then, it was closed in March of 2020 so staff could deal with the pandemic.

The health department’s services will also still be offered in Olathe. Services offered there include prenatal appointments, physical exams for employment, immunizations (including COVID), and more.

