Here are the most common roofing mistakes made by homeowners

No Permit? Big Problems

One of the most common (and avoidable) roofing mistakes is the failure to follow local housing codes. Many neighborhoods require a permit to complete roofing alterations. Failure to obtain one can result in project delays, fees, and fines. That’s why it’s so important to consider all the options when you search for “roof repair near me.” Read reviews, ask questions, and make sure your roofing team is familiar with city codes and guidelines. Better yet, enlist professionals to help you out! It’s their job to know these things.

Cutting Corners on Shingle Application

Placing new shingles over an existing structure may seem like a reasonable solution when it comes to roof repair, but this is a mistake. This shortcut creates hidden nooks and crannies that attract dirt and moisture, resulting in long-term consequences. Instead, it’s best to remove old shingles, add underlayment, and apply your new shingles to this water-resistant shield. It might take a little longer, but the results are worth it!

Wrong Nail Style and Placement

Believe it or not, the length and style of a nailhead make a huge difference when it comes to a smooth finish. Precise nail placement is also key. When you use the wrong nail or don’t use it correctly, you open the door to problems like shifting shingles and structural damage. The roofing material packaging should guide you in the proper specifications. If you’re unsure, search for “roof repair near me,” and hire a team of reputable roofers to do the job.

Inadequate Ventilation

Roofs require proper ventilation to avoid unwanted moisture, mold, and mildew. Ventilation also plays an essential role in preventing damage to your insulation so you can enjoy a low-cost energy bill for years to come. Adequate ventilation is critical to your roof’s overall health. Many homeowners naively skip this step during roof repair projects. Don’t let this be you. Double-check the ventilation and make changes if necessary.

Poor Measurements and Alignment

Installing a new roof is a craft, and precise measurements are vital. The best roofers consider measurements from all angles, including shingle overhang and alignment and the slope of the roof. Capturing these details ensures you have the right amount of materials for the job and virtually guarantees maximum protection. Failure to take detailed measurements can lead to project delays and a poor overall outcome, so check them and check them again!

