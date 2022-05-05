Advertisement

Grandview police investigating after child is sexually assaulted at park

At Meadowmere Park, the man told the preteen he needed help looking for a lost pet
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department says an investigation is underway after a child was sexually assaulted at Meadowmere Park.

Just before noon, officers received a call about a sexual assault that happened at the park near E. 139th Street and Byars Road.

Police say a man told a preteen that he needed help looking for a lot pet. They began searching and, once he was alone with the child, he “had the child perform a sex act on him.”

The suspect is described as being a white man who is about 50 years old. He is 6 feet tall with a medium build. He has short blond hair, and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Grandview police say they are working to see if this is the same suspect from a report they received about a man who was spotted exposing himself to pedestrians the day before. The police say witnesses gave similar suspect descriptions. Those witnesses said the man was driving a newer black pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Colorado.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

