Get your roof ready for spring with these helpful tips

Spring in Kansas City is here. With the appearance of fresh green buds and pretty floral blooms, it’s hard not to love this time of year. Springtime also presents homeowners with the opportunity to dive into some home improvement projects that were put off during the cold winter months.

This time of year, residential roofers start receiving a ton of requests for roofing repair and replacement projects. As the weather warms up and you begin to spend more time outside, it doesn’t hurt to give your roof a little attention. Roofing companies recommend a free roof inspection as a starting point. A roof inspection provides you with an overall assessment of the condition of your roof. With this report in hand, you’ll know how much attention your roof needs this spring.

These are a few tips and tricks for getting your roof ready for the season from local roofing contractor Shamrock Roofing and Construction.

Take Notes During Colder Rain

While freezing rain is rare in Tulsa, investigating your roof during the next cold rain will offer plenty of information about your roof’s status. If you notice that rain is freezing in clumps, forming icicles, or failing to drain properly, it’s time to take notes. Write down when and where the problem occurred and what the weather was like that day. These signs could indicate that water is trapped underneath the shingles, causing them to rise or buckle. Residential roofers recommend calling in the pros for an assessment.

Inspect from the Inside

You can also begin the assessment process from the inside. Roofing companies suggest that homeowners inspect their ceilings for warping, wrinkles, or wet spots in the plaster. These seemingly cosmetic issues can actually cause long-term damage and be hazardous to your health (think rotting, mold, and mildew). Taking a proactive stance and calling a team of residential roofers for a more detailed assessment is a smart move.

Eyeball Exterior Damage

Sometimes exterior roof damage is obvious, but other times spotting it requires the help of an experienced team of residential roofers. Homeowners can easily eyeball the roof for readily apparent damage like missing, buckled, or blistered shingles, crumbling chimney bricks, or bent and twisted flashing. If there is any visible damage, it’s time to get a free roof inspection and a more detailed report of the roof damage.

Want a Professional Opinion? Call Shamrock Roofing for a Free Roof Inspection!

Your home’s roof is a vital asset. If it’s been damaged, it can be detrimental to your health and safety to let the damage go unattended. With the stormy spring season arriving soon, it’s time to take care of any issues before the problems escalate.

Shamrock Roofing and Construction is your go-to for roof repair and replacement. With over 40 years in the business, you can rely on them to take care of any repair work you have and have your roof ship-shape when spring storms hit. Contact Shamrock today for more information on residential roofing services or to schedule a free roof inspection.