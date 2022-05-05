Advertisement

Fatal crash closes lane of 69 Highway in southern Overland Park

A fatal crash has closed one lane of northbound U.S. 69 Highway.
A fatal crash has closed one lane of northbound U.S. 69 Highway.(KC Scout)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - One person has died in a crash in Overland Park that happened on Thursday afternoon.

According to John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department, the accident happened on northbound U.S. 69 Highway at W. 179th Street.

The crash involved one vehicle, a pickup truck with a male driving, and happened sometime before 12:30 p.m.

The right lane is currently closed and the estimated clearance time is 2 p.m.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. No further information is available at this time.

