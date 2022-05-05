Everything you need to know about asphalt shingles

Asphalt is one of the most popular roofing products on the market. That’s because it’s cost-effective, easy to install, and meets most city ordinances and codes. That said, asphalt shingles are often dubbed “boring” and “inflexible,” but roofers know that’s an unfair assessment.

There are a lot of ways you can play around with asphalt shingles, also known as composite or composition shingles, to make your new roof feel just like home.

If you're curious about whether asphalt shingles are an option for your home, take a look at these customization features to get ideas for your new asphalt roof.

Play With Color Combos

The color of your roof sets the tone for the rest of your space. While the wrong color scheme can draw unwanted, negative attention to your door front, the right hue can do wonders for the home’s curb appeal and resale value. Luckily, asphalt shingles come in various color families, from cool blues and grays to warmer palates like brown and red, making it simple to achieve a look you love.

Selecting the right color depends on many factors. You’ll want to consider the color and texture of your home’s siding, as well as the overall palate in the neighborhood. Most homeowners find that selecting a roofing color one shade darker than the rest of the home is a smart choice for nearly every neighborhood. If you’re feeling creative, you can add a second shingle color to accent the roofline or create a patchwork effect. Either way, when you search for “roofers near me,” make sure to ask about design services and color options.

Eclectic Shapes Complement the Architecture

Asphalt shingles also come in an eclectic array of shapes and configurations. While rectangular patterns are standard, many roofers offer additional design options. Some homeowners love the zig-zag finish of shingles that mimic a cedar shake wood roof. For more historic homes, owners often gravitate toward a cascading diamond pattern, while Victorian-era homes or those with higher-pitched awnings look great with a scalloped design. All of these looks can be achieved with asphalt shingles. With so many options to sort through, it’s best to start with a free roof inspection and have a roofer guide you from there!

Create Dimension with High-Quality Grades

Asphalt shingles come in a series of grades, and the one you select will dictate some of the aesthetic elements of your roof. Your selection will also affect the project’s overall cost.

Lower grades (such as those labeled “good”) will come in standard neutral colors and create a uniform look. They’ll also come with the most cost-effective pricing. While roofers in Tulsa use this grade for many projects, they offer less variegation and a flatter effect. Higher grades (such as “better/best”) come with three-dimensional tabs and a multi-layered installation process which creates a depth and dimension that elevates the overall appearance of your roof. Better/best grades are also more durable, but remember — the price tag reflects these upgrades.

