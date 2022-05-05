Cancer patients in Kansas City receive surprise on Mother Day’s Week

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One local non-profit is hoping to bring light to some metro mothers going through difficult treatments.

Giving Hope & Help stopped by University Health Thursday to encourage them in their fight against cancer.

This year is the first since the beginning of the pandemic that the organization was able to come back into hospitals and pass out the bags.

They say the emotions in the treatment room are irreplaceable.

“It’s just a flat-out blessing,” said Jessica McClellan, the founder and president of Giving Hope & Health. “Just a blessing to give.”

Her niece passed away from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2016 at the age of 34. McClellan says her memory helps inspire the mission of Giving Hope & Help.

“One of her sayings was ‘go fight win’ go fight win,” McClellan said. “We want to encourage patients to go fight win and continue this journey.”

