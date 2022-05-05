American Royal Rodeo back in the saddle after 2 years off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After taking two years off for the pandemic, the American Royal Rodeo is back in the saddle starting Thursday night.

The three days of bull riding, barrel racing and more takes place at the American Royal Complex in the West Bottoms on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with tickets starting at $20. The events begin at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Reporter Taylor Johnson was live at the complex Thursday morning catching up with the interesting people who help make the classic event a reality. (See video above)

