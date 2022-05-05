Advertisement

4 Jackson County Detention Center staff members placed on leave

By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Four staff members inside the Jackson County Detention Center have been placed on leave after contraband was found during a sweep of the center on Thursday.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte’ said no arrests have been made and an investigation is on going.

Forte’ says local, state and federal officials participated in the sweep.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

