3 taken into custody following standoff in northwestern KC

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department was engaged in a standoff on the northwestern side of the city today.

Just before 3 p.m., officers went to a neighborhood just west of NW 72nd Street and 9 Highway after receiving a call about an aggravated assault.

Officers were told that shots were fired at three people, but they were not injured.

A witness was able to provide a description of the suspect, which led officers to the 7200 block of N. Hemple Ave. This is on the northwestern side of the city and not far from the initial area officers went to.

Just before 4:15 p.m., a standoff was called so that tactical resources could come to the scene.

Negotiators then began trying to talk to people inside the residence. A short time later, three people cooperated and exited the residence.

Those three people were taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation into the aggravated assault is ongoing.

