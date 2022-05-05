1 seriously injured, 1 in custody following possible road rage shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon, which injured one person and led to another being put in handcuffs.

Independence police say they received a call at 2:30 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 2000 block of S. Northern Boulevard.

As officers were on their way to the scene, both people involved left in vehicles.

One of those vehicles was located in the area of 23rd Street and Harris Avenue. The other was found near 18th and Hawthorne Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

One person has been taken into custody.

The police department says that initial indications are that this happened as a result of road rage. However, they are still investigating.

Everyone involved has been accounted for and they are not looking for anyone in connection with this incident.

