Wanted: Anthony S. Hobson

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 35-year-old Anthony S. Hobson is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated sexual battery.

Hobson, who is known to use the alias Kyle Parker, is a registered sex offender in Leavenworth County.

Hobson is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has tattoos on his arms, shoulders and chest.

Hobson’s last known address was in Tonganoxie but his current whereabouts are unknown.

If you have information, call 816-474-TIPS.

