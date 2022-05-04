Pursuit ends in Platte City, suspect taken to hospital

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Missouri, police officers surrounded a homicide suspect in a Platte City neighborhood on Tuesday night.

This happened in an area near NW 132nd Street, just west of I-435, near Running Horse Road.

This came after a pursuit that began around 9:30 p.m. in KCMO, with police following a vehicle thought to have a possible suspect in a KCK homicide inside. The high-speed pursuit then went into Kansas.

Around 10 p.m., the vehicle seems to have struck stop sticks. That caused the vehicle to stop.

That is when the suspect ended up in the area previously mentioned. He was reportedly armed and in a wooded area.

Ultimately, it seems the suspect was shot and taken to the hospital.

Further details are unknown at this time. Stay with kctv5.cm and watch KCTV5 News This Morning for further updates.

