Pigs pardoned to kick off Kansas City BBQ Festival

By Emily Rittman
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On this May 4th, The Force was with two lucky pigs who were granted clemency to kick off the Kansas City BBQ Festival at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

KCTV5 attended the Pardoning of the Pig ceremony for Chewbacon the Pig and Ham Solo.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Linemen Creed Humphrey, and Trey Smith pardoned the two pigs today.

Chewbacon and Ham Solo’s pardoning ceremony kicks off one of the largest BBQ festivals in the Midwest!

This year’s Kansas City BBQ Festival runs from this Friday through Sunday in the parking lots of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The annual event brings champion pitmasters from across the country to Kansas City.

Organizers say the festival adds millions of dollars into the local economy and gastro tourism brings tens of millions into the state of Missouri annually.

The festival is free to enter.

There are are you can eat and drink Q Pit Passes that can be purchased.

