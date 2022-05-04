Operation Wildlife asks for donations after taking in ‘huge number of animals’ due to weather

LINWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Operation Wildlife is asking for assistance after taking in a “huge number of animals because of spring and the weather.”

They said that they use Walmart gift cards to buy fresh produce for the animals and that they essentially don’t have any left.

They included a list of a whopping 302 animals who they are taking care of, noting that each animal needs multiple feedings per day, medications, therapy and such. That list includes a bald eagle, certain hawks, owls, bats, raccoons, and squirrels.

Right now, they are taking in about 25 new animals a day.

They add that they’ve received some criticism from people who haven’t been able to reach them on the phone, but they say that’s because they’re fielding more than 50 phone calls per days. Those calls come from all over Kansas, not just the KC metro area.

“Please be patient with us,” they said. “We’re doing the best we can.”

If you would like to help Operation Wildlife in their efforts, they say you can mail a Walmart gift card to their address: 23375 Guthrie Road, Linwood, Kansas 66052.

People can also send e-cards to opwildlife@aol.com. E-cards can be purchased on Walmart’s website by clicking here.

If you’d prefer to donate through Facebook, they’ve made a post where you can do so. Just click here.

