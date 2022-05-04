More victims come forward after recognizing thieves in TikTok about robbery

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Following KCTV5′s reports on an armed robbery last week, additional victims of theft in the metro are coming forward.

The Davis family was robbed at gunpoint just minutes before a planned family trip.

“Saw the weapon drawn and pointed directly at him,” Tara Davis recalled when she spoke with KCTV5 Sunday afternoon. “It was a very terrifying picture.”

Victims across the metro recognized the suspect’s car. It was a white Nissan without license plates and it had a busted window.

Lee’s Summit Police confirmed Wednesday that they are investigating a catalytic converter theft with ties to a case in Kansas City. When our team spoke to the victim, it’s clear what the connection is: the same beat up Nissan.

“I’m scared for anyone else who comes into contact with these people,” said Teresa Feagans.

Feagans was at work in early April when someone pulled into her driveway and stole a catalytic converter off her Jeep. She’s thankful her husband didn’t walk outside until they pulled away.

“It was one thing to cut off our catalytic converter and not confront anybody,” she said. “But then to know that they have a gun, that they actually pulled it on somebody. It just took it to a whole new level.”

When the suspects left the Davis home weeks later, the passenger flipped off Tara and her husband as they drove away. This drove Tara to seek help on social media.

She posted a TikTok detailing the encounter. It has more than 40,000 views.

The KCPD said they’ve been in contact with several victims but are still investigating if they’re related.

“We do not want people hurt,” said Feagans. “We want everybody to be safe out there and not lose what they work really hard for.”

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in either case, you can call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.

