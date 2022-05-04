Man sentenced to life in prison for setting woman on fire

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who set a woman on fire will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Tyrieke Robinson, 26, was sentenced in Clay County this afternoon after being convicted of first-degree armed criminal action and first-degree criminal assault.

Court documents state that Robinson waited for a woman outside her apartment, threw gas on her, and set her on fire.

Today, his defense attorney asked for testimony from a psychiatrist who said Robinson had suffered from severe depression since he was a child. Today, he said that he became angry and suicidal after a conversation with the victim.

Prosecutors argued that Robinson had planned out his attack, filling an orange juice container with gas and waiting for her at her house. When she arrived, he dumped it on her and lit a lighter.

The victim said the attack scarred her both emotionally and physically. It put her in a burn unit for 12 days and healing took months.

“No matter what happens in court,” Prosecutor Zach Thompson said, “nothing is going to take away the physical and emotional scars caused by the defendant’s crimes. But, we are happy to obtain the maximum verdict in this case.”

