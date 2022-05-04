Man pleads guilty in connection with 2019 Shawnee murder

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to charges he is facing in connection with a murder that happened in Shawnee in 2019.

Today, Felipe Chavez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, rape, and aggravated criminal sodomy.

He is set to be sentenced on the morning of June 30, 2022.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, officers were called to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission to investigate a domestic battery around 11:30 a.m. on July 13, 2019.

Officers then saw the victim, 30-year-old Lucia Frayre of Kansas City, unconscious and receiving medical treatment.

Shawnee Detectives and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab then began investigating the case.

On July 16 at about 6:45 p.m., Frayre succumbed to her injuries and died.

On July 19, Chavez was arrested and taken to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center. He was 28 years old at the time and was from Shawnee.

Then, on July 20, the district attorney said Chavez had been charged in connection with the incident that happened on July 13.

