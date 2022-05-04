Man named Michael Myers taken into custody on first-degree murder charge

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says that a man has been taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly running a man over in 2019.

According to the sheriff’s office, their fugitive apprehension unit found 46-year-old Michael W. Myers on Tuesday and took him into custody.

He is accused of intentionally running over 36-year-old James E. Pettijohn with his truck in Gladstone in 2019.

He has also been charged with hitting a woman, who survived, at the same time he hit Pettijohn.

Myers is being held at the detention center and is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.