Man named Michael Myers taken into custody on first-degree murder charge
He is accused of running over a man in Gladstone in 2019, killing him
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says that a man has been taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly running a man over in 2019.
According to the sheriff’s office, their fugitive apprehension unit found 46-year-old Michael W. Myers on Tuesday and took him into custody.
He is accused of intentionally running over 36-year-old James E. Pettijohn with his truck in Gladstone in 2019.
He has also been charged with hitting a woman, who survived, at the same time he hit Pettijohn.
Myers is being held at the detention center and is awaiting trial.
