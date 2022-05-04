Lee’s Summit police investigating suspicious device near Strother Road, temporarily shut down I-470 Southbound

UPDATE: The interstate has reopened as of 1:40 p.m.

---

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Southbound Interstate 470 is currently closed in Lee’s Summit after police were tipped off to a suspicious device near the roadway.

Traffic is currently being diverted at Woods Chapel Road. According to the LSPD, the explosives team was sent out to inspect and destroy the device. At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Drivers should plan on delays if traveling through this area. As of 1:15 p.m., police were still in the area diverting traffic.

