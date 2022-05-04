Advertisement

Lee’s Summit police investigating suspicious device near Strother Road, temporarily shut down I-470 Southbound

Interstate 470 southbound in Lee's Summit is currently closed due to a suspicious device found near the roadway(KCTV5)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: The interstate has reopened as of 1:40 p.m.

---

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Southbound Interstate 470 is currently closed in Lee’s Summit after police were tipped off to a suspicious device near the roadway.

Traffic is currently being diverted at Woods Chapel Road. According to the LSPD, the explosives team was sent out to inspect and destroy the device. At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Drivers should plan on delays if traveling through this area. As of 1:15 p.m., police were still in the area diverting traffic.

