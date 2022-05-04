Kansas City non-profit looking to help seniors, single mothers with college scholarship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City non-profit wants to help local seniors get to college.

Giving Hope & Help is awarding several scholarships including a full ride to Metropolitan Community College - Penn Valley.

It’s part of the “Education is Your Passport Scholarship Program”.

Recipients will get items like a Dell laptop and a backpack full of supplies. There’s also four cash scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000.

The organization’s founder said her family has supported education for decades, starting with the McCallop Bus Company in Johnson County.

She said this is her way of keeping the legacy alive.

“The very same schools that my grandfather and great-grandfather and my father, even, drove students to, we now give scholarships to those schools. So it’s full circle,” said Jessica McClellan.

Find out how to apply for the scholarship here.

