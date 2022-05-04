Kansas bill would allow students to attend any school

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Right now, a bill sits on Governor Laura Kelly’s desk that would allow Kansas students to attend any school they want within the state without having to live in that district.

“It gives some of the kids in the urban community a better chance to get a good education,” said Dachia Lee, a parent.

“Like normal, you have to live in the district to go to the school. So, I think it’s a good opportunity for parents and students,” said parent Michael Pearson.

The open enrollment was included by Kansas lawmakers in the education funding bill that now sits on the governor’s desk. The policy would allow Kansans to send their children to any public school with enough space.

Those in support of the bill say it allows students to go to schools that are the best fit for them.

“I know I didn’t want to go to the school that I had to go to when I was in high school, so I’d be cool with that,” said parent Reggie Butts.

“It would be really exciting because I know it will help a lot of people out. That is an issue, if they are not in the school district or they don’t live in the school district that they potentially want their kids to attend. So, I’m excited for it,” said Jade-Dian Brown, a parent.

Several local school districts have spoken against this open enrollment.

KCK Public Schools said, “It will hinder a school board’s ability to plan for the effective and efficient use of a limited amount of dollars needed to meet the needs of students and their families.”

The Shawnee Mission School District said, “The policy change does not appear to serve a public policy goal that is not already available. No Kansas school district or non-political organization asked for this policy change.” Said also said that it “diminishes the connection a citizen has to the location they pay taxes and have a vote in locally elected school boards.” They said, “This step may further erode community support for public schools.”

“My local property taxes are funded through my house that I have in Lansing and those local option budget dollars are determined in district. It doesn’t take into account that student that comes from someplace else,” said Sherri Schwanz, President of the Kansas National Educators Association.

The Kansas National Educators Association is a union that represents many teachers in Kansas.

Schwanz said this issue needs to be handled by the individual school districts.

“We want the clean budget bill for K-12 education without all the bad policy,” said Schwanz.

If signed, the program would start in the 2023-2024 school year.

