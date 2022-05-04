Graduation toolkit helps you explore careers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Planning for the future after high school or college graduation isn’t easy for at least a third of students, according to a 2021 study by the DeBruce Foundation.

The group is helping graduates with a “graduation toolkit” that maps out a career path plan.

Executive Director and CEO of The DeBruce Foundation Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight said that even though the toolkit is catered toward graduates, it’s also available to older adults looking for a career change.

The toolkit explores careers, and the skills needed and valued in today’s workforce.

It begins with the agile work profiler, a 10-minute online assessment. Once the assessment is complete, the system creates a list of words applicants can use on resumes and in job interviews.

“Opening that window for people to see ‘Oh, this is what I’m good at and it’s what I like to do,’” Dr. Knight explained. “There’s a whole bunch of different jobs that use those things.”

The overall growth for this toolkit for the DeBruce Foundation is economic growth and greater opportunities for families in the metro.

For more information about the Graduation Toolkit, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.