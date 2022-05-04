Advertisement

FORECAST: Rain continues through Thursday and Friday morning

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Gary Amble
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The rain outside your house will hang around through Thursday night or even a few hours into Friday morning. While severe weather looks unlikely the volume of rain may produce areas of flooding especially in areas most prone for that. Upwards of 2″ to 2 1/2 " are possible from this afternoon through Friday at daybreak. Temperatures are expected to stay cooler than normal for the next few days with highs today staying the middle 50s, highs Friday in the lower 60s then bumping to near normal Saturday as sunshine drives area temperatures back into the middle 70s. Hurray for Saturday!

