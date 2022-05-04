FORECAST: Rain continues through Thursday and Friday morning

The rain outside your house will hang around through Thursday night or even a few hours into Friday morning. While severe weather looks unlikely the volume of rain may produce areas of flooding especially in areas most prone for that. Upwards of 2″ to 2 1/2 " are possible from this afternoon through Friday at daybreak. Temperatures are expected to stay cooler than normal for the next few days with highs today staying the middle 50s, highs Friday in the lower 60s then bumping to near normal Saturday as sunshine drives area temperatures back into the middle 70s. Hurray for Saturday!

