Basehor Police Department warns locals of counterfeit currency

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - The Basehor Police Department is warning residents that there’s some counterfeit currency in circulation.

They say the fake money is being used around Basehor and surrounding communities.

They are asking that people keep and eye out for the counterfeit currency, which they included pictures of in their Facebook post.

They add that residents can call the police department if they have questions. They can be reached at 913-724-3397.

Apparently, some ne’er-do-wells have discovered a money tree. Alas, it is a counterfeit tree! These same Crooked... Posted by Basehor Police Department on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

