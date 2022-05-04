Barnes & Noble to open first new KC-area bookstore in 14 years, in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Barnes & Noble is set to open its first new area bookstore in over a decade when it cuts the ribbon at Adams Dairy Landing in Blue Springs next week.

The new Barnes & Noble is meant as a replacement for the bookstore in Independence that closed last February.

“Barnes & Noble is thrilled to be opening another store in the Kansas City area and is happy to be able to continue to open stores across the country. We have two new stores opening just this week, with many more planned in 2022,” says Amy Fitzgerald, who heads up bookselling at Barnes & Noble.

The new location will reflect “a striking change” in the store’s typical appearance, featuring what the company says is a “cozy design with beautiful book rooms and a complementary assortment of stationary, puzzles, toys and gifts for readers.”

The bookstore will open next Wednesday on Coronado Drive next to the Target.

