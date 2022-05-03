Parents deal with shortage of infant formula in US

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The supply chain crisis is now hitting the youngest of consumers as infant formula faces a serious shortage in the U.S.

It’s something Meredith McAllister never thought would be a question.

“I can’t imagine not being able to get food for my baby,” said Meredith.

Meredith, a mother of two, is facing that exact challenge.

“My daughter is 7 months old and she was on breast milk for 6 months. Now, she’s on formula,” said Meredith. “I can’t get formula. When you go to the store, the shelves are empty.”

It’s a scene plaguing stores across the country: empty shelves or a dwindling supply when it comes to baby formula.

“There is a huge formula shortage,” said Dr. Lauren Hughes, a pediatrician.

Dr. Hughes said the shortage can be blamed on two factors. One is Abbott’s recent recall on several brands of infant formula because of bacterial infections and the other is slow production in general.

“There is a lot of supply chain issues with ingredients needed to make most formulas and that’s just pandemic related,” said Dr. Hughes.

That’s where Dr. Hughes comes in. She’s offering a natural alternative to metro moms: breast milk.

“When I learned about this, I started the process of developing a milk bank myself,” said Dr. Hughes. “So, I actually have a milk bank here with donor breast milk for purchase.”

It costs $1.50 an ounce. All the milk and donors are pre-screened for diseases. Their health history, medications, and vaccines are also looked at.

“Just the idea of not being able to get formula when you need it, that’s a really scary thing,” said Meredith.

With a resource like the milk bank, Meredith said it’s a little less scary. She adds that is always an added plus for a new mom.

“There are so many things, concerns as a new mom and feeding your child shouldn’t be one of your top concerns,” said Meredith. “It’s incredible to have a resource where you can get breast milk to give to your child. It’s amazing.”

Dr. Hughes said the milk is available to Kansas City mothers who need it. There is a priority for babies under 3 months and those who are immunocompromised.

In addition to breast milk and formula, there are other alternatives. Mothers are encouraged to discuss options with their pediatrician.

