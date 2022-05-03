Advertisement

Man arrested, charged for shooting and killing two KCK teens in February

By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two Kansas City, Kansas teenagers back in February.

Police announced Tuesday that 24-year-old Patrick Howard of Kansas City, Missouri was taken into custody on Monday by the U.S. Marshals service.

Howard is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Samuel Guess and Antonio Johnson, two 14-year-olds from Kansas City, Kansas.

On February 18, police were called to the 2200 block of Birch Drive just after midnight. At the scene, they found Guess and Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. Both died from their injuries.

Howard is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

This incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

