Lawrence priest suspended after alleged child sex crimes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A priest in Lawrence has been suspended by the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas after he was accused of child sex crimes.

In the March 25 edition of The Leaven, the Archdiocese of Kansas City’s official newspaper, the Archdiocese said it suspended Father Michael Scully pending the results of an official investigation and an independent review of the case.

On Feb. 28, the Archdiocese said it was notified that Scully was accused of the sexual abuse of a child, which stems from his ministry outside the archdiocese.

Upon notification, the Church said it relieved Scully from publicly practicing his priestly ministry pending the outcome of the investigation and a review process.

Scully has served at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Lawrence, Holy Family Parish in Eudora, and most recently at the Haskell Indian Nations University Catholic Campus Center in Lawernce.

The Archdiocese said local law enforcement has been notified and an investigation and evaluation by the Independent Review Board have begun.

The Church also said it has provided support to the alleged victim.

According to the Church, Scully has denied the allegations and is cooperating fully. He will remain on leave until the independent investigation is finished and the Independent Review Board has reviewed the case and made a recommendation.

Anyone with information about the crime or any alleged misconduct by Archdiocese members has been encouraged to contact local authorities first, and then make a report to the Safe Environment Coordinator via email at se@capuchins.org.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, said it takes all misconduct allegations seriously and works to respond to survivors’ needs.

Scully has built his career on working with youth. Before he became a member of the church, he worked with high school students in religious classes.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has opened more than 120 cases based on more than 210 tips about sexual abuse by clergy in the Kansas Catholic diocese. In 2019, the KBI started a Catholic Clergy Taskforce to investigate current and past allegations.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.