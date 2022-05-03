Advertisement

KCK police investigating fatal shooting near 73 and Parallel

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.(KCKPD)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating a fatal shooting near the 1900 block of North 73rd Terrace.

According to the department, officers were called to the area Monday evening in regards to a shooting. At the scene, police found an adult male who was dead outside of the Brougham Estates apartment complex. He had an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

KCTV5 has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update the story as more information is released.

