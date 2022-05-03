KCK man found guilty of killing pregnant girlfriend in 2018

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas man has been found guilty of killing his pregnant girlfriend back in 2018.

Thirty-year-old Devonte Wash has been convicted of capital murder and faces a life sentence without parole in the 2018 shooting death of his 23-year-old girlfriend Ashley Harlan of Olathe.

According to Johnson County court records, then-26-year-old Wash shot and killed Harlan in her grandfather’s townhome. She was pregnant with Wash’s child when she was killed.

Immediately following the shooting in 2018, Wash called 911 to report that he had found Harlan shot inside the home.

In the aftermath of her death, he could be seen with friends and family who were grieving about her loss, asking for tips and information about her killer.

Court documents state that detectives said Wash told them a series of lies, including that he never “owned, possessed or purchased” a gun. It was later discovered by police that he had purchased a gun at the Cabela’s location in KCK. It was determined the gun was “capable of firing the recovered ammunition from the crime scene.”

During the course of the investigation, officers also learned Wash rented a U-Haul box truck the day before her body was discovered. A matching U-Haul truck was seen on traffic cameras entering the intersection three blocks away from the crime scene.

Wash had also told investigators he was at work the entire morning of the murder, but surveillance video showed he left work from 9:56 a.m. to 11:43 a.m.

Detectives also say the recovered cell phone video of Wash firing a gun at a friend’s house. A search warrant was served at the home and say they found shell casings.

Wash is being held on a $5 million bond and will be sentenced June 24th at 10 a.m. in Johnson County.

