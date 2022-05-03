Kansas City teams join together to help victims of Andover tornado

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s professional sports teams are joining forces to help those who were affected by last week’s Andover tornado.

On Tuesday, the KC Current, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Sporting KC announced they will donate $80,000 toward organizations that are on the frontlines helping with storm recovery.

“On behalf of the Sporting Kansas City family, our thoughts are with all of the people and businesses affected by the tornado in Andover,” said Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid. “The Andover and Wichita communities are near and dear to us and when we saw how severely the area was impacted, we knew we had to help. We are happy to support relief efforts as the region takes its first steps toward a strong recovery. This is a great opportunity for us to contribute directly and assist to a beloved community.”

The partnership between the teams and organizations like The Salvation Army and United Way will help provide food and shelter to residents in Andover. It will also help the Andover YMCA, which sustained major damage in Friday’s storm.

“Along with so many throughout the region, we are devastated to see the destruction in Andover following last week’s storm,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “The rebuilding is going to take time, resources, and patience. We are proud to join with all of the local professional teams to support those who are already helping the city, and its resilient residents in their recovery efforts.”

If you’d like to find a way to donate to the recovery efforts in Andover, click here.

“We are fortunate to have these great franchises in Kansas City,” said John Sherman Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Royals. “Together we are aligned, as advocates in our community and in the relief efforts for those impacted by the terrible destruction.”

These donations are to serve the immediate needs of the victims in Andover, as volunteer crews continue to assess the damage and determine the long term needs of that community.

“In addition to this collective contribution with the Chiefs, Royals and Sporting KC, we look forward to locking arms with the people of Andover and Wichita to help do whatever we can to help restore these communities,” said Chris Long, co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.