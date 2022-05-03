Advertisement

Haven votes to remove ‘In God We Trust’ from police vehicles

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a City Council meeting Monday night, Haven voted to remove “In God We Trust” decals from police vehicles.

Councilwoman Sandra Williams voiced concerns to Police Chief Stephen Schaffer regarding the decals and the quoting of scripture on the Haven Police Department Facebook page. She said the Council did not believe Facebook was the correct forum to be discussing God. After a brief exchange, Schaffer asked if those were directives from the Council, and Mayor Adam Wright said it was.

Williams moved to eliminate the quoting of scripture on Facebook, as well as the decals. Councilwoman Kylie Rush seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mo.-based company hired to police drugs in US horse racing
FILE - U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on...
Missouri, Kansas political leaders react to leaked draft of SCOTUS opinion overturning Roe v. Wade
Fr. Michael Scully
Lawrence priest suspended after alleged child sex crimes
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Man arrested, charged for shooting and killing two KCK teens in February